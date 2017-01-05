Scoop FM host Pierre-Paul discussing the arrest of former coup leader

Along Haiti's southern coast, from Port-Salut to Roche-a-Bateau, Hurricane Matthew's destruction is visible. Banana trees are gone, coconut palms look like wet mops and debris stand where homes once stood. As Haitian officials still try to figure out the death toll, the living try to figure out how to move on.
A popular destination for tourist and locals, Port Salut, a coastal commune in the Sud Department of Haiti. was one of several beach towns ravaged by waves, wind and rain generated by Hurricane Matthew.
