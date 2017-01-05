Scoop FM host Pierre-Paul discussing the arrest of former coup leader

Scoop FM host Gary Pierre-Paul discussing the arrest of former coup leader and recently elected Haitian Senator Guy Philippe.
Massive destruction spotted on Haiti's southern coast

Along Haiti's southern coast, from Port-Salut to Roche-a-Bateau, Hurricane Matthew's destruction is visible. Banana trees are gone, coconut palms look like wet mops and debris stand where homes once stood. As Haitian officials still try to figure out the death toll, the living try to figure out how to move on.

