Children in Haiti prepare for Hurricane Matthew's impact

Staff and volunteers at an organization that aims to combat malnutrition in Haiti helped young children make preparations for Hurricane Matthew on Monday, footage posted by Rhyan Buettner, director of the organization, Espwa Berlancia, showed. Buettner's footage shows young children being given knitted caps and sweaters. This footage is at Espwa Berlancia Malnutrition Center (www.espwaberlancia.org ) Thomassin, Haiti.