Photo gallery: Haitian soccer and music combine

Rara Lakay band keep the fans entertained at Super 8 soccer final Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016 at North Miami Athletic Stadium on the grounds of Florida International University North Campus.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
Rara Lakay band keep the fans entertained at Super 8 soccer final Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at North Miami Athletic Stadium on the grounds of Florida International University North Campus.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
From left: Joel Georges; DJ AJ 305; DJ Ground; and KPS Disip play music at Super 8 soccer final Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at North Miami Athletic Stadium on the grounds of Florida International University North Campus.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
Rara Lakay band keeps the fans entertained at Super 8 soccer final Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at North Miami Athletic Stadium on the grounds of Florida International University North Campus.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
Rara Lakay band keeps the fans entertained at Super 8 soccer final Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at North Miami Athletic Stadium on the grounds of Florida International University North Campus.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
dISIP fans listen to the Haitian konpa band’s high-energy performance Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at the end of the Super 8 soccer final at North Miami Athletic Stadium on the grounds of Florida International University North Campus.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
Haitian konpa band dISIP, led by lead singer Gazzman Couleur plays songs off its new album Klere Yo at the end of the Super 8 soccer final Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at North Miami Athletic Stadium on the grounds of Florida International University North Campus.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
dISIP fans welcome the Haitian konpa band’s high-energy performance Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at the end of the Super 8 soccer final at North Miami Athletic Stadium on the grounds of Florida International University North Campus.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
Gazzman Couleur entertains the crowd with songs off his band dISIP’s Klere Yo album at the Super 8 soccer final Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at North Miami Athletic Stadium on the grounds of Florida International University North Campus.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
dISIP guitarist Marckenson Saint-Fleur keeps konpa music fans entertained at the end of the Super 8 soccer final Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at North Miami Athletic Stadium on the grounds of Florida International University North Campus.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
Eddie Baronvillind makes the highly popular “fresco” drinks for soccer and konpa fans attending the Super 8 soccer final Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at North Miami Athletic Stadium on the grounds of Florida International University North Campus.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
Haitian konpa music and soccer fans sample the cuisine at North Miami Athletic Stadium Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, where organizers of the Madame Gougousse soccer sponsored a $10,000 prize Super 8 tournament.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
Eddie Baronvillind makes the highly popular “fresco” drinks for soccer and konpa fans attending the Super 8 soccer final Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at North Miami Athletic Stadium on the grounds of Florida International University North Campus.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
Jazmine Jean enjoys a raspberry and mango fresco drinks Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at North Miami Athletic Stadium on the grounds of Florida International University North Campus. The stadium hosted a $10,000 amateur soccer tournament final.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
Haitian konpa music and soccer fans sample the cuisine at North Miami Athletic Stadium Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016 where organizers of the Madame Gougousse soccer sponsored a $10,000 prize Super 8 tournament.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
Widelin Alexis, for Violette hits the ball against Occioma Andre for Gonaives during the Super 8 soccer tournament Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at North Miami Athletic Stadium. Violette won the final and its $10,000 prize, 1-0.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
Ludne Cime, for Violette hits the ball during the Super 8 soccer tournament Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at North Miami Athletic Stadium. Violette won the final against team Gonaives, and the $10,000 prize, 1-0.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
Occima Andre, for Gonaives, front, fights the ball against Nicolas Makenson for Violette during the Super 8 soccer tournament Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at North Miami Athletic Stadium. Violette won the final and its $10,000 prize, 1-0.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
Phillip Chauca, for Gonaives, left, fights the ball against Paulemond Stanley for Violette during the Super 8 soccer tournament Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at North Miami Athletic Stadium. Violette won the final and its $10,000 prize, 1-0.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
Nearly 5,000 soccer and konpa music fans celebrate the Super 8 amateur soccer tournament Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at North Miami Athletic Stadium on the grounds of Florida International University North Campus.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
Nearly 5,000 soccer and konpa music fans celebrate the Super 8 amateur soccer tournament Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at North Miami Athletic Stadium on the grounds of Florida International University North Campus.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
Rara Lakay band keeps the fans entertained at Super 8 soccer final Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at North Miami Athletic Stadium on the grounds of Florida International University North Campus.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
Rara Lakay band keep the fans entertained at Super 8 soccer final Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at North Miami Athletic Stadium on the grounds of Florida International University North Campus.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
Chantelle Joseph, center, is among nearly 5,000 soccer and konpa fans who attended the Super 8 amateur soccer tournament Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at North Miami Athletic Stadium on the grounds of Florida International University North Campus.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
Mattheu Philip, 3, shows off his musical abilities Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, during the Super 8 soccer final at North Miami Athletic Stadium on the grounds of Florida International University North Campus.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
Gerard Patou celebrates the Super 8 amateur soccer tournament Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at North Miami Athletic Stadium on the grounds of Florida International University North Campus.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
Rara Lakay band keep the fans entertained at Super 8 soccer final Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at North Miami Athletic Stadium on the grounds of Florida International University North Campus.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald
Haitian konpa band dISIP, led by lead singer Gazzman Couleur, plays songs off its new album Klere Yo at the end of the Super 8 soccer final Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at North Miami Athletic Stadium on the grounds of Florida International University North Campus.
Alexia Fodere
Para El Nuevo Herald