Lithuania and Romania complicit in CIA prisons, European court says

In this Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2005, file picture Romanian military staff stand at the end of a corridor on the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, near the Black Sea port of Constanta, Romania, a Soviet-era facility which became a key focus of a European investigation into allegations that the CIA operated secret prisons. The European Court of Human Rights has ruled, Thursday, May 31, 2018, that Romania and Lithuania allowed the detention and abuse of a Saudi national and a Palestinian national, saying that Abd al-Rahim Al Nashiri was detained and abused in Romania between Sept. 2003 and Oct. 2005 and urging Romania to investigate and punish perpetrators. Vadim Ghirda ASSOCIATED PRESS