Guantánamo Cemetery

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, Guantánamo base commander Capt. Dave Culpepper briefed reporters about receiving help from the Cuban military to extinguish wildfires that jumped the Cuban minefield Feb. 21 and threatened base housing.
Sailors at U.S. Navy base Guantánamo Bay raised the flag for the national anthem on Friday morning, Feb. 16, 2018, then lowered it to half-mast, per a naval instruction, "as a mark of respect honoring the victims of the senseless acts of violence
Guantánamo detention center commander, Rear Adm. Edward B. Cashman, answers questions about the Detainee Art Program during a press conference at the Media Operations Center at Camp Justice in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.
With no new Trump administration policy, the detention center is still operating under a Barack Obama closure order. No new captives have come, and none have gone, since Donald Trump took office. (All material was approved for release by the U.S.
Reporters allowed in the Detention Center Zone in June explored the possibility of a visit by the commander in chief, Donald J. Trump, or the retired U.S. Marine general serving as Secretary of Defense, James Mattis. All images were reviewed and a