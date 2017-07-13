Nate Whitling, the Edmonton-based lawyer for former Guantánamo Bay prisoner Omar Khadr, is seen outside court in Toronto on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Whitling successfully fended off an attempt from the widow of a slain U.S. soldier to freeze Khadr's assets.
July 13, 2017 3:36 PM

Canadian judge denies U.S. widow’s bid to freeze ex-Guantánamo prisoner’s assets

TORONTO

A judge in Toronto on Thursday dismissed a request to freeze the assets of a former Guantánamo Bay prisoner who was recently awarded a settlement by the Canadian government.

Omar Khadr last week was reportedly issued an $8 million (CA$10.5 million) settlement by the Canadian government after a court ruled his rights were violated while he was locked up at the American prison for a decade.

Canadian-born Khadr was 15 when he was captured by U.S. troops following a firefight at a suspected al-Qaida compound in Afghanistan that resulted in the death of U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Christopher Speer. Khadr was suspected of throwing the grenade that killed Speer.

Tabitha Speer, the soldier’s widow, and Layne Morris, who was blinded in the 2002 firefight, won a default $134.1-million wrongful-death judgment against Khadr two years ago in Utah.

Speer filed a motion in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice earlier this week requesting that the judgment be enforced in Canada and to freeze Khadr’s assets until payment of the Utah judgment is sorted out.

The judge said the request to freeze Khadr’s assets pending a trial was “extraordinary.”

