Prison camp soldier drowns at Guantánamo

0:37 Downpour drowns out war court hearing Pause

2:03 Government-paid hunter tracks invasive Burmese pythons

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

1:54 Anthony Bourdain: Jose Andres risked everything to take a principled stand

2:16 Venezuelan trainer Sano goes from gory kidnapping to training top contender for Kentucky Derby

1:04 Supporters of Orlando state attorney rally in Tallahassee

0:32 Thieves swipe cases of booze from Coral Gables liquor store

1:09 Rubio says Russian hackers targeted his presidential campaign