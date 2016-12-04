Still 'Rocking in Fidel's Backyard'

Business as usual on Dec. 4, 2016 at the U.S. Navy base at Guantánamo Bay in southeast Cuba
Carol Rosenberg crosenberg@miamiherald.com

Captive who wouldn't go 'content' in Guantánamo cell

May 24, 2016 roundtable ​with media by​ Army Col. David Heath, the commander of the Guantanamo guard force, ​who says the Yemeni detainee who refused to leave the prison is living in communal detention​. Heath said the captive is "content to stay here." The Miami Herald has reported about the episode and identified ​the captive as Mohammed Bwazar, 35.

Christmas Comes Early to Guantánamo

On a Nov. 15-16, 2016 trip to report on a war court session at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, Miami Herald reporter Carol Rosenberg found the U.S. Navy base best known for its War on Terror prison getting ready for Christmas.

Brig. Gen. Mark Martins Oct. 19. 2016

The chief war crimes prosecutor discusses his appointment of Army Maj. Michael Lebowitz and Department of Defense civilian Karen Hecker to investigate three cases' defense teams as Special Prosecutors. Source: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/488502/post-commissions-press-conference-us-v-al-nashiri-oct-17-19-2016

Gitmo captives observe 14th Ramadan

Many of the 116 captives at the U.S. Navy Base, Guantánamo Bay, Cuba observe Ramadan for the 14th year. For most of the guards at the detention center it was their first Ramadan at Gitmo. Reporting by Carol Rosenberg. Video by Walter Michot/Miami Herald Staff

How Guantánamo prisoners on hunger strike are fed

The Detention Center's senior medical officer demonstrates how a hunger striking prisoner gets a tube feeding in a visit to the prison hospital on March 19, 2014. As a condition of access to Guantánamo Bay, journalists must agree to photograph prison staff from the neck down.

