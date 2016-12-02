Photo gallery: Fidel Castro's ashes pass along the main road through Las Tunas, Cuba | Fri., Dec. 2, 2016

Cubans wait for the passage of Fidel Castro's ashes in Las Tunas, Cuba on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Cubans wait for the passage of Fidel Castro's ashes in Las Tunas, Cuba on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016
Cubans wait for the passage of Fidel Castro's ashes in Las Tunas, Cuba on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016
Cubans wait for the passage of Fidel Castro's ashes in Las Tunas, Cuba.
A young boy holds a white dove as Cubans wait for the passage of Fidel Castro's ashes outside in Las Tunas, Cuba on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Cubans travel by truck to line the highway as they wait for the passage of Fidel Castro's ashes en route to Las Tunas, Cuba on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016
Cuban's walk along the street after Fidel Castro's ashes pass along the main road through Las Tunas, Cuba on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Cubans prepare to line up along the highway to view the passage of Fidel Castro's ashes en route to Las Tunas, Cuba on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016
Cuban's line the street as Fidel Castro's ashes pass along the main road through Las Tunas, Cuba on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016
Cubans after the passage of Fidel Castro's ashes in Las Tunas, Cuba.
Cubans wait for the passage of Fidel Castro's ashes outside in Las Tunas, Cuba.
Cubans prepare to line up along the highway to view the passage of Fidel Castro's ashes en route to Las Tunas.
Cubans wait for the passage of Fidel Castro's ashes en route to Las Tunas, Cuba.
Roxanna Romero Escobar waits for the passage of Fidel Castro's ashes in Las Tunas, Cuba.
Cubans wait for the passage of Fidel Castro's ashes outside in Las Tunas, Cuba.
The caravan carrying Fidel Castro's ashes arrives in Las Tunas, Cuba.
