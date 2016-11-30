Photo gallery: Rally in Miami for reforms in Cuba | Wed., Nov. 30, 2016

Hundreds of Cuban exiles celebrated the death of Fidel Castro on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, at a rally in front of the Bay of Pigs monument on Calle Ocho in Little Havana. Castro, the longtime Cuban leader, died Friday.
A Cuban exile holds a sign reading, “No soy Fidel, Soy Cubano" (I’m not Fidel, I’m Cuban) at a rally on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in front of the Bay of Pigs monument on Calle Ocho in Little Havana. The rally, which brought out hundreds of people, celebrated the death of longtime Cuban leader Fidel Castro, who died Friday.
Rodolfo Frometa, an ex-Cuban political prisoner now living in Miami, marches on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in front of the Bay of Pig monument on Calle Ocho in Little Havana. He and hundreds of people attended the rally to celebrate the death of Fidel Castro, the longtime Cuban leader who died Friday.
Cristina Herrera, a Cuban exile and resident of Palm Beach, attends a rally on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in front of the Bay of Pigs monument on Calle Ocho in Little Havana. The rally, which brought out hundreds of people, celebrated the death of longtime Cuban leader Fidel Castro, who died Friday.
Cuban rapper Yuca786 shouts slogans to the Castro brothers during a rally in front of the Bay of Pigs monument on Calle Ocho in Little Havana.
