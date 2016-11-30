She is a Castro capitalist. And here is why she mourns the dictator’s death

Hundreds of thousands of Cubans filled Havana’s Revolution Square Tuesday night to bid farewell to Fidel Castro, who died Friday. We can’t know how many of them will actually miss the communist leader. But some of the mourners are not who you’d expect.
Marianela Pérez is an independent Cuban entrepreneur who owns Pizzanella, a popular paladar, or private restaurant, in Havana’s Playa district. The place is so popular that Pérez is adding a gourmet expansion into the building next door.
Pérez doesn’t have exile relatives in Miami. But she travels to the city frequently to buy supplies and learn skills from restaurants like Stanzione Ottanta Sette in Coral Gables. Ask Pérez what drove her to become a successful business proprietor, and she’ll tell you:
“Ambición." Ambition.
"Every human being feels it eventually, and so did I," Pérez said. "I was working for the state cell phone company and making a pretty modest salary, but I knew I wanted to own my own business" when the government opened up the private sector in 2010.
It’s paid off. Pérez has turned a tiny pizza cafe into a smart and thriving Cuban-Italian bistro whose revenues have grown 15 to 20 percent a year she started it in 2011. She shook President Barack Obama’s hand during his visit here this year.
So why would a model capitalist like her mourn the passing of Fidel Castro, whose dictatorial communist rule railed against free enterprise?
“I’m one of many people who thank the Cuban Revolution for the education and other benefits that prepared me to run a business,” Pérez said. "I don't consider that a contradiction."
That may be hard for Americans — especially Cuban Americans — to understand. But in his later years, polls showed about a third of Cubans still admired Castro.
And many of them were in Revolution Square Tuesday night.
Tim Padgett is the Latin America correspondent for WLRN-Miami Herald News. His reports can be heard on 91.3 FM and read online at WLRN.org
