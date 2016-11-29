Photo gallery: World leaders pay tribute to Fidel Castro

People hold a Cuban flag and a portrait of Fidel Castro as they attend a rally at the Plaza of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016.
Ricardo Mazalan
AP
With a lit sculpture of revolutionary hero Ernesto “Che” Guevara in the background, people sit on the ground before a rally honoring Fidel Castro at the Plaza of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016.
Ramon Espinosa
AP
Students take a selfie at a rally for the late Fidel Castro at the Plaza of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Schools and government offices were closed for a second day of homage to Castro.
Ramon Espinosa
AP
At Havana’s Plaza of the Revolution, a cadet from the Interior Ministry attends a rally on Nov. 29, 2016, to honor Fidel Castro.
Ramon Espinosa
AP
Military cadets hold pictures of Fidel Castro during a rally at the Plaza of the Revolution in Havana on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016.
Ricardo Mazalan
AP
A crowd stands behind a fence at a nighttime rally honoring deceased Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016.
Ricardo Mazalan
AP
Cuba’s President Raúl Castro greets Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro as he arrives at the rally honoring his deceased brother Fidel Castro at the Plaza of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016.
Ricardo Mazalan
AP
Participants hold portraits of Fidel Castro and Cuban flags during a rally honoring the Fidel Castro at the Plaza of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba, on Tuesday Nov. 29, 2016.
Natacha Pisarenko
AP
U.S. actor Danny Glover, center, attends a rally honoring Fidel Castro in Havana on Tuesday night, Nov. 29, 2016.
Ricardo Mazalan
AP
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, right, is greeted by Cuba's President Raul Castro after delivering a speech during a rally honoring Fidel Castro at the Revolution Plaza in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Regional leaders and tens of thousands of Cubans filled Havana's Plaza of the Revolution Tuesday night for a service honoring Fidel Castro on the wide plaza where the Cuban leader delivered fiery speeches to mammoth crowds in the years after he seized power.
Ricardo Mazalan
AP
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech during a rally honoring Fidel Castro at the Revolution Plaza in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Regional leaders and tens of thousands of Cubans filled Havana's Plaza of the Revolution Tuesday night for a service honoring Fidel Castro on the wide plaza where the Cuban leader delivered fiery speeches to mammoth crowds in the years after he seized power.
Ricardo Mazalan
AP
People attend a rally honoring the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro at Revolution Plaza in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Schools and government offices are closed Tuesday for a second day of homage to Castro, with the day ending in a rally on the plaza where the Cuban leader delivered fiery speeches to large crowds in the years after he seized power. Castro died Nov. 25 at age 90.
Natacha Pisarenko
AP
A woman holds a sign that says in Spanish "There are men who fight all their life, those are the indispensable ones" at a rally honoring the late Cuban leader Fidel Catsro at Revolution Plaza in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Schools and government offices are closed Tuesday for a second day of homage to Castro, with the day ending in a rally on the plaza where the Cuban leader delivered fiery speeches to large crowds in the years after he seized power. Castro died Nov. 25 at age 90.
Natacha Pisarenko
AP
A woman attends a rally honoring late Cuban leader Fidel Catsro at Revolution Plaza in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Schools and government offices are closed Tuesday for a second day of homage to Castro, with the day ending in a rally on the plaza where the Cuban leader delivered fiery speeches to large crowds in the years after he seized power. Castro died Nov. 25 at age 90.
Natacha Pisarenko
AP
Cuba's President Raul Castro, left, smiles as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, right, speaks during a rally honoring Fidel Castro at the Revolution Plaza in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Regional leaders and tens of thousands of Cubans filled Havana's Plaza of the Revolution Tuesday night for a service honoring Fidel Castro on the wide plaza where the Cuban leader delivered fiery speeches to mammoth crowds in the years after he seized power.
Ricardo Mazalan
AP
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, right, greets Cuba's President Raul Castro after speaking during a rally honoring Fidel Castro at the Revolution Plaza in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Regional leaders and tens of thousands of Cubans filled Havana's Plaza of the Revolution Tuesday night for a service honoring Fidel Castro on the wide plaza where the Cuban leader delivered fiery speeches to mammoth crowds in the years after he seized power.
Ricardo Mazalan
AP
China's Vice-President Li Yuanchao, right, speaks during a rally honoring Fidel Castro at the Revolution Plaza in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Regional leaders and tens of thousands of Cubans filled Havana's Plaza of the Revolution Tuesday night for a service honoring Fidel Castro on the wide plaza where the Cuban leader delivered fiery speeches to mammoth crowds in the years after he seized power.
Ricardo Mazalan
AP
Former Qatar's Emir Hamad bin Jalifa Al Thani, right, greets Cuba's President Raul Castro after speaking during a rally honoring Fidel Castro at the Revolution Plaza in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Regional leaders and tens of thousands of Cubans filled Havana's Plaza of the Revolution Tuesday night for a service honoring Fidel Castro on the wide plaza where the Cuban leader delivered fiery speeches to mammoth crowds in the years after he seized power. At let Venezuela's First Lady Cilia Flores and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro at left.
Ricardo Mazalan
AP