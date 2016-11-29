World leaders bid farewell to Cuba’s Fidel Castro

Political leaders and other dignitaries from around the world joined Cuban mourners Tuesday night in the packed Plaza of the Revolution — the site of so many fiery orations by Fidel Castro — to pay their last respects to the former Cuban leader in a service called “Song to Fidel.”
As a Cuban flag fluttered at half staff over the plaza, actress Corina Mestre began the ceremony by reading the poem Triumphant March of the Rebel Army and encouraged the massive crowd in chants of Fidel! Fidel! Fidel at appropriate passages.
One by one world leaders rose to pay tribute to Castro, who died Friday after years of declining health.
“He died undefeated. Only the inexorable passage of the time could defeat him,” said Ecuadoran President Rafael Correa.
As Correa arrived at the airport, he paid tribute to Castro and the accomplishments of the revolution in healthcare and education. “Fidel lives in every child with a school, every person with health, each laborer who is the master of his work, in each idealistic young person .inspired by the principles of Fidel and the Cuban Revolution, who will keep fighting for a better world,” he said.
At the plaza, Correa commended Cuba’s resistance against the U.S. embargo, saying, “Any capitalist country in Latin America would collapse in a few months under the blockade that Cuba endured.”
Castro, said South African President Jacob Zuma, will be remembered as “a great fighter for the idea that the poor have a right to live with dignity.”
And Li Yuanchao, Chinese vice president, called Castro “a colossus of our era, history, and the people who will remember him eternally. The best homage to Fidel will be to follow his cause.”
Among the dignitaries from some 60 countries who have arrived in Havana to take part in a week-long tribute to Castro were: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Bolivia’s Evo Morales, Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega, Mexico’s Enrique Peña Nieto, Panama’s Juan Carlos Varela, Honduras’ Juan Orlando Hernández and King Emeritus Juan Carlos, who headed the Spanish delegation.
During the nationally televised ceremony at the plaza, Maduro, a staunch ally of the island, sat next to Cuban leader Raúl Castro who was the last speaker of the night.
Other allies such as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that they would not travel to Cuba. The United States is sending Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes and Jeffrey DeLaurentis, the top U.S. diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Press Secretary Josh Earnest said. The White House said President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden are not attending.
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce, a California Republican, objected to any U.S. officials attending Castro’s funeral. “History will record and judge this decision to send U.S. officials to the funeral of a ruthless dictator, murderer and supporter of terrorism,” he said.
On Monday and again Tuesday, tens of thousands of Cubans lined up to pay their respects to “El Comandante” at the Plaza of the Revolution.
Inside the memorial to Cuban patriot José Martí that looms over the plaza, they filed past simple floral arrangements and a portrait of a young bearded Castro in fatigues with a rifle over his shoulder looking across the Sierra Maestra. The rebel established the headquarters for the guerrilla campaign that ultimately led to the revolution’s triumph in these mountains.
The Tuesday night memorial at the plaza was the final event in Havana before Castro’s ashes leave early Wednesday on a 600-mile journey across the country to Santiago de Cuba, which will be Castro’s final resting place. The caravan will follow the reverse of the route that Castro and los rebeldes (the rebels) took from Santiago before marching triumphantly into Havana on Jan.8, 1959 after the ouster of dictator Fulgencio Batista.
As Castro’s remains are prepared for the return to Santiago, the state is rekindling images of a younger Castro whose legacy they vow to keep alive, the Associated Press reported.
“Fidel will always be that restless youth and tireless revolutionary, who attacked the Moncada, arrived aboard the Granma yacht to forge the path to freedom, fought like a lion in the Sierra Maestra and crossed the country in the Caravan of Victory,” proclaimed an article in Granma, the official Communist Party newspaper, a day after Castro’s death.
According to Granma, Castro’s ashes are in the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces’ Granma Hall where they will remain until the caravan begins.
During this lengthy journey, Castro’s ashes will pass through rural communities significantly changed by social and economic reforms he adopted. Many residents now have access to health care and education. But many of those towns are also in a prolonged economic collapse, the country’s once dominant sugar industry decimated, the sugar mills and plantations gone, AP reported.
Castro and his revolutionary government believed the island’s reliance on sugar exports to the United States was the root of many of the country’s ills but struggled to diversify the island’s economy.
In state broadcast programs and Cuba’s official newspapers, the government has urged Cubans to unite behind the socialist, single-party system installed by Castro but which has struggled to maintain the widespread fervor it gained more than five decades ago.
Hundreds of thousands are expected to line the streets as his ashes are transported over the course of three days to Santiago.
Some Cubans said the caravan symbolizes the island’s continued loyalty to the revolution. Julexis Hernandez, a bank auditor, recalled watching yearly events commemorating Castro’s jubilant march into Havana since she was a child.
“It has always been the caravan of victory,” Hernandez told the AP Monday as she and a colleague waited to pay respects at the public memorial site in Havana. “Now, it will be a caravan of sadness.”
Others said Castro’s final journey held no weight for them.
“For me, it doesn’t symbolize anything,” said house painter Alejandro Gomez Garcia. “He’s already dead.”
