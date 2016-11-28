Where to buy the Miami Herald’s special editions on Fidel Castro’s death

Special editions of the Miami Herald marking the death of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro are available for sale.
Sunday’s Miami Herald special section may be purchased for $3 apiece at the Herald building’s cashier office in Doral at 3511 NW 91st Ave. Payment can be made with cash or credit card ($5 minimum). El Nuevo Herald’s special section is $1.25.
Out-of-town readers can visit miamherald.com/site-services/back-issues/ to purchase a copy.
For a copy of the special-edition poster distributed on the street on Saturday, visit the Miami Herald Store at http://hrld.us/fidelfrontpage.
