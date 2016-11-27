Slow change after Fidel

4:30 Obama: "Radical Islam" is not a strategy for fighting terrorism Pause

5:39 49ers' Kaepernick: Castro comments taken out of context

4:02 Election Day by the numbers

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:24 Raul Castro delivers message about the death of Fidel Castro

1:35 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest

4:02 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:33 Kaepernick, Reid only 49ers to take a knee during national anthem