A car dealer escaped Cuba. Fidel is dead so there’s a $15,000 discount

Bomnin Chevrolet, owned by Cuban immigrant Arnaldo Bomnin, celebrates the death of Fidel Castro with capitalism: up to $15,000 off standard retail price of a new car, truck or SUV until Sunday’s 7 p.m. closing.
The discount covers some Corvettes (at least $55,450 retail), Silverados ($32,635), Tahoes ($47,215) and Suburbans ($49,915).
Bomnin came to the U.S. from Cuba in 1996 as a 26-year-old. He worked his way from jobs avocado farming and landscaping to car salesman.
Now, he owns a dealership at 8455 S. Dixie Hwy. that, he says, is the largest minority-owned General Motors dealership in the nation.
“Being a Cuban immigrant with some of my family still there, I know we are all praying and hoping for continued development and positive changes to come in Cuba’s future,” Bomnin said in a news release. “I was fortunate enough to make it to America and accomplish the American dream, and my hope is that one day Cubans will be able to experience the same freedoms there.”
