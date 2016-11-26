We asked what Fidel Castro’s death means to you. Here are your stories

Cuban exiles take to the streets in Miami's Little Havana to celebrate Fidel Castro's death on Nov. 26, 2016.
People carry Cuban and American flags as they walk along Calle Ocho in Little Havana following the announcement of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. They are seen through an arched opening at La Carreta restaurant.
People wave Cuban flags as they walk along Calle Ocho in Miami's Little Havana following the announcement of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
People wave as they carry a big Cuban flag past La Carreta restaurant on Calle Ocho in Miami's Little Havana following the announcement of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
People carry Cuban and American flags as they walk along Calle Ocho in Miami's Little Havana following the announcement of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. They are seen through an arched opening at La Carreta restaurant.
Lazaro Retana, 50, celebrates the death of Fidel Castro in Little Havana on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
Josefina Vallejo, 98, celebrates the death of Fidel Castro in Little Havana on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
A man stands with a replica of Cuban leader Fidel Catro's head on a stake on Calle Ocho in Miami's Little Havana following the announcement of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
A man holds a sign saying "Satan, Fidel is now yours. Give him what he deserves. Don't let him rest in peace." in front of Versailles restaurant on Calle Ocho in Miami's Little Havana following the announcement of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
Julio Cesar Anaya sells Cuba Libre flags for $5 from a van near Versailles Saturday in Miami Saturday after news of Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death. "I've had this for 15 years. Ever since Fidel fell on his face. Since that day we've been ready. And look how long he's made us wait." Last night at 4 am. His wife awoke him with the news and they loaded up the car to get down here, to the corner of SW 7 St and SW 36 Ave.
A woman helps hold up a giant Cuban flag as it is carried past Versailles restaurant on Calle Ocho in Miami's Little Havana following the announcement of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
A man at right wears a Cuban flag cape and a woman at left fashions a kerchief out of a Cuban flag as they walk past Versailles restaurant on Calle Ocho in Miami's Little Havana following the announcement of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
Felix Valdes, a longtime volunteer at Ermita de la Caridad (Shrine Our Lady of Charity) in Miami, stands by to sell Cuba-centric items on Saturday morning, Nov. 26, 2016, following the announcement several hours earlier of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death. Valdes, 78, came to the United States from Cuba 47 years ago.
Joaquin Revilla, 2 1/2, rides on the shoulders of his mom, Nikki Revilla of Miami, as they join others on Calle Ocho in Miami's Little Havana following the announcement of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
Miami residents Rolando Perez, far right, and Zeus Texidor, fist in air, appear gleeful as they carry a Cuban flag past Versailles restaurant on Calle Ocho in Miami's Little Havana following the announcement of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
Fernando Heria, rector of Ermita de la Caridad (Shrine Our Lady of Charity) in Miami, reflects on former Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death, on Saturday morning, Nov. 26, 2016. "It's time to heal and seek peace," said Heria, who was 11 when he emigrated to the United States from Cuba. Heria said he hopes the people of Cuba will ask for the "mercy of God so they can liberate themselves from the pain" caused during Fidel Castro's rule.
A woman looks up to the shrine of Our Lady of Charity (Ermita de la Caridad) in Miami on Saturday morning, Nov. 26, 2016, following the announcement several hours earlier of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death.
A man lifts his hands in prayer in the chapel of Ermita de la Caridad (Shrine Our Lady of Charity) in Miami on Saturday morning, Nov. 26, 2016, following the announcement several hours earlier of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death.
Aylen Menino, 37, and Ivone Menendez, 38, gather Saturday on Calle Ocho outside Versailles to celebrate Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death.
Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, middle, speaks with former Congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart, left, and his brother Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart before a press conference after the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro on Saturday Nov. 26, 2016
From left: Former Congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart; Congressman Carlos Curbelo; Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart hold a press conference in reaction to the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
Dozens of media outlets attend a press conference at the office of Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and colleagues Congressman Carlos Curbelo and Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart's reaction to death of Fidel Castro on Saturday Nov. 26, 2016
Miamians celebrate the death of Cuba's Fidel Castro in front of Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016.
Cuban community in Miami celebrating the announcement that Fidel Castro died in front La Carreta Restaurant at 8650 Bird Rd on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016 in Miami.
Cuban community in Miami celebrating the announcement that Fidel Castro died in front La Carreta Restaurant at 8650 Bird Rd on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016 in Miami.
Cuban community in Miami celebrating the announcement that Fidel Castro died in front La Carreta Restaurant at 8650 Bird Rd on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016 in Miami.
Cuban community in Miami celebrating the announcement that Fidel Castro died in front La Carreta Restaurant at 8650 Bird Rd on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016 in Miami.
Cuban community in Miami celebrating the announcement that Fidel Castro died in front La Carreta Restaurant at 8650 Bird Rd on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016 in Miami.
Cuban community in Miami celebrating the announcement that Fidel Castro died in front La Carreta Restaurant at 8650 Bird Rd on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016 in Miami.
Cuban community in Miami celebrating the announcement that Fidel Castro died in front La Carreta Restaurant at 8650 Bird Rd on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016 in Miami.
Cuban community in Miami celebrating the announcement that Fidel Castro died in front La Carreta Restaurant at 8650 Bird Rd on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016 in Miami.
Cubans celebrate the news of Fidel Castro's passing in front of La Carreta Restaurant on Bird Road in Miami in the early hours of Sat., Nov. 26, 2016. Fidel died on Fri., Nov. 25 around 10:29 p.m., yet the news was not announced until around midnight.
Cubans celebrate the news of Fidel Castro's passing in front of La Carreta Restaurant on Bird Road in Miami in the early hours of Sat., Nov. 26, 2016. Fidel died on Fri., Nov. 25 around 10:29 p.m., yet the news was not announced until around Midnight.
Cubans celebrate the news of Fidel Castro's passing in front of La Carreta Restaurant on Bird Road in Miami in the early hours of Sat., Nov. 26, 2016. Fidel died on Fri., Nov. 25 around 10:29 p.m., yet the news was not announced until around Midnight.
Cubans celebrate the news of Fidel Castro's passing in front of La Carreta Restaurant on Bird Road in Miami in the early hours of Sat., Nov. 26, 2016. Fidel died on Fri., Nov. 25 around 10:29 p.m., yet the news was not announced until around Midnight.
Cubans celebrate the news of Fidel Castro's passing in front of La Carreta Restaurant on Bird Road in Miami in the early hours of Sat., Nov. 26, 2016. Fidel died on Fri., Nov. 25 around 10:29 p.m., yet the news was not announced until around Midnight.
Cubans celebrate the news of Fidel Castro's passing in front of La Carreta Restaurant on Bird Road in Miami in the early hours of Sat., Nov. 26, 2016. Fidel died on Fri., Nov. 25 around 10:29 p.m., yet the news was not announced until around Midnight.
Cubans celebrate the news of Fidel Castro's passing in front of La Carreta Restaurant on Bird Road in Miami in the early hours of Sat., Nov. 26, 2016. Fidel died on Fri., Nov. 25 around 10:29 p.m., yet the news was not announced until around Midnight.
Cubans celebrate the news of Fidel Castro's passing in front of La Carreta Restaurant on Bird Road in Miami in the early hours of Sat., Nov. 26, 2016. Fidel died on Fri., Nov. 25 around 10:29 p.m., yet the news was not announced until around Midnight.
Cuban community in Miami celebrating the announcement that Fidel Castro died in front La Carreta Restaurant at 8650 Bird Rd on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016 in Miami.
Cuban community takes to the streets on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016 near the 1100 block of West 49th Street in Hialeah after hearing the announcement that Fidel Castro died.
Cuban community takes to the streets on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016 near the 1100 block of West 49th Street in Hialeah after hearing the announcement that Fidel Castro died.
Cuban community takes to the streets on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016 near the 1100 block of West 49th Street in Hialeah after hearing the announcement that Fidel Castro died.
Ernesto Santos joined the people that overflowed into the streets of Miami Saturday including the area of Versailles at the news of the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro at 90 years old, who died on Nov. 25, 2016.
Luis Rodriguez and her friend Ginette Romero, both Cubans with flags of Cuba and the United States together with hundreds of people spilling into the streets of Miami including the area of Versailles at the news of the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro at 90 years old, who died on Fri., Nov. 25, 2016.
Pedro Luis Perez, center, with hundreds of people spilled into the streets of Miami including the area of Versailles at the news of the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro at 90 years of age, who died on Fri., Nov. 25, 2016.
Hundreds of people spilling into the streets of Miami in the area of Versailles at the news of the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro at 90 years old, who died on Fri., Nov. 25, 2016.
Hundreds of people spilling into the streets of Miami in the area of Versailles at the news of the deathof Cuban leader Fidel Castro at 90 years old, who died on Fri., Nov. 25, 2016.
Rodolfo Tamayo exclaims Viva Cuba Libre, with the group of people who overflowed into the streets of Miami in the area of Versailles at the news of the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro at 90 years of age, who died on Fri., Nov. 25, 2016.
Marta Diaz hundreds that spilled over to the streets of Miami in the area of Versailles at the news of the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro at 90 years old, who died on Fri., Nov. 25 2016.
People overflow into the streets of Miami in the area of Versailles at the news of the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro at 90 years old, who died on Fri., Nov. 25, 2016.
People overflow into the streets of Miami at the news of the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro at 90 years of age, the Cuban leader died at 10:29 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2016. Exiles Miguel Saavedra and Orlando Hernandez, champagne toast with the death of the leader.
Hundreds of people overflow into the streets of Miami in the area of Versailles at the news of the deathof Cuban leader Fidel Castro at 90 years old, who died on Fri., Nov. 25, 2016 .
People overflow into the streets of Miami at the news of the deathof Cuban leader Fidel Castro at 90 years of age, the Cuban leader died at 10:29 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2016. Exiles Miguel Saavedra and Orlando Hernandez, champagne toast with the death of the leader.
People overflow in the area of Eighth Street and 37th Avenue to the news of the deathof Cuban leader Fidel Castro. The 90-year-old Cuban leader died at 10:29 p.m. on Fri., Nov. 25, 2016.
People overflows in the area of Eighth Street and 37th Avenue to the news of the deathof Cuban leader Fidel Castro. The 90-year-old Cuban leader died at 10:29 p.m. on Fri., Nov. 25, 2016.
Miamians celebrate the death of Cuba's Fidel Castro in front of Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016
Miamians celebrate the death of Cuba's Fidel Castro in front of Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016
Miamians celebrate the death of Cuba's Fidel Castro in front of Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016
A. Portal celebrates the death of Fidel Castro in Little Havana on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
Lazara Retana, center, celebrates the death of Fidel Castro in Little Havana on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
Lazara Retana celebrates the death of Fidel Castro in Little Havana on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
Jesus Agustin celebrates the death of Fidel Castro in Little Havana on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
Hundreds celebrate the death of Fidel Castro in Little Havana on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
Angela Williams celebrates the death of Fidel Castro in Little Havana on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
Libis Morales celebrates the death of Fidel Castro in Little Havana on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
Lazaro Retana, 50, celebrates the death of Fidel Castro in Little Havana on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
Lazara Retana and her father Lazaro Retana celebrates the death of Fidel Castro in Little Havana on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
Julio Cesar Anaya sells Cuba Libre flags from a van near Versailles Saturday in Miami Saturday after news of Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death. "I've had this for 15 years. Ever since Fidel fell on his face. Since that day we've been ready. And look how long he's made us wait." Last night at 4 am. His wife awoke him with the news and they loaded up the car to get down here, to the corner of SW 7 St and SW 36 Ave.
