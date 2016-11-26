Photo gallery: Cuba reacts to the death of Fidel Castro | Sat., Nov. 26, 2016

A man carries a recreation of Fidel Castro’s head impaled on a wooden stake as he marks Castro’s death outside Versailles restaurant in Miami on Saturday. The sign below the head reads: “LA SOLUCION,” or the solution.
A Cuban flag flies half-mast after the death of Fidel Castro, at the anti-imperialist tribune in Havana, Cuba, Sat., Nov. 26, 2016. Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of U.S. presidents during his half century rule, died at age 90 late Fri., Nov. 25.
Rafaela Vargas mourns the death of Fidel Castro at the entrance of her home as her husband Mario Vilasuso hangs a Cuban flag in the Vedado neighborhood in Havana, Cuba, Sat., Nov. 26, 2016. Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of U.S. presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.
An image of Fidel Castro hangs on a building in Havana, Cuba, Sat., Nov. 26, 2016. Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of U.S. presidents during his half century rule, died at age 90 late Fri., Nov. 25.
An image of Fidel Castro and a Cuban flag are displayed in honor of Castro the day after he died, inside the foreign ministry in Havana, Cuba, Sat., Nov. 26, 2016. Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 U.S. presidents during his half century rule of Cuba, died at age 90 in Cuba late Fri., Nov. 25.
A car drives by a factory featuring an image of Fidel Castro that reads in Spanish "Socialism or death" in Havana, Cuba, Sat., Nov. 26, 2016. Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of U.S. presidents during his half century rule, died at age 90 late Fri., Nov. 25.
