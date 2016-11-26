For many Cuban exiles, Fidel Castro’s death is bittersweet

Across South Florida’s Cuban exile community, Fidel Castro’s death was welcomed by many as a bittersweet, perhaps Pyrrhic victory: The architect and symbol of their oppression has died, but their beloved country remains under the rule of his brother, Raul.
Adding to the pain of many exiles: Fidel Castro outlived many of their parents, who suffered directly under his rule.
Georgina Cid Castro, 80, is a well-known Cuban political prisoner who served 17 years in prison and was released in 1978, when she married Orlando Castro, another political prisoner.
One of her brothers was shot dead by Batista police after he had been granted asylum in Havana’s Haitian Embassy. Another was executed by Castro in 1968. Her father also died while in custody in 1967. She has lived in Miami since 1979.
“I lament that his death wasn’t earlier, but I don’t celebrate,” Castro said. “I’m not comfortable with that. I have too much sadness in my heart. The Cuban people have suffered the brutality of this regime for many years. The damage has been done. Too many people have died, too many lives have been destroyed.
“I have no hope — none — for change in Cuba under the current regime,” she added. “The entire regime has to go. The only change I can accept is one of a democratic government voted in by the people of Cuba.”
For the many exiles who fled to South Florida, their children would achieve success perhaps unattainable in Cuba.
Miami-Dade Commissioner Rebeca Sosa couldn’t wait to tell her 90-year-old mother the news, and thought for sure the clamor of the cacerolazos or pan-banging from Calle Ocho would give her the chance. But Sosa checked on her mom, Isabel, three times throughout the night. Each time, she was sound asleep.
It had been nearly 60 years since the elder Sosa woke mornings in a Cuban prison, sometimes with her husband, Pepin, in a cell somewhere else in the Castro penal system.
Both resisted the regime in the early 1960s. Both were punished for it. Sosa, 61, remembered armed guards visiting their home in a city called Florida in the eastern province of Camaguey.
Sosa recalled one of the luckiest days for her family. She was 7 or 8. Some of her father's friends in the Castro bureaucracy managed to get him freed from jail, and on an overnight plane to Mexico.
As Sosa told it, the best send-off they could arrange was for the two of them to see each other from opposite balconies.
“I remember waving my hand to my father goodbye from far away,” she said. "We said goodbye from a balcony in a hotel in the middle of the night."
The family did eventually reunite in Puerto Rico before settling in the Miami area. Sosa's father died in 2005. He was in his early 80s, and Sosa said she's sure he would be thrilled to hear the news today.
“My father would be the one to tell you: ‘This is one of the happiest days of my life,’” Sosa said. But she also suspected the celebration would come with cautionary words, too, about the need to oppose the remaining Castro in power.
“ ‘This is just the beginning of the end.’ Those would have been his words.”
As for her mother's reaction, Sosa said she didn’t get to see it in person.
“It was 6:15 a.m. I was already getting dressed,” Sosa recalled. “I heard my mother laughing, laughing, laughing. And I thought, oh my gosh, she found out.”
Like many who fled Castro’s regime, Felix Rodriguez dedicated his life to a decades-long effort to topple the Cuban dictator.
He is a member of the Cuban exile brigade that took part in the 1961 CIA-backed Bay of Pigs invasion, and in 1967 he helped captured Ernesto “Che” Guevara, a leader in Castro's revolution, who was then executed in Bolivia.
“It’s a shame that Fidel died peacefully in a bed without being tried for all the crimes he committed against the Cuban people,” Rodriguez, 75, said on Saturday. “Unfortunately, at this point, power has been consolidated by his brother. There won't be a big change in Cuba; I wish this had happened years ago. But it's the death of an evil man.”
As many exiles expressed joy and satisfaction over Castro’s death, Miami Mayor Tomás Regalado asked for understanding from those in the broader community who may find celebrating an old man’s death in poor taste.
“I hope that our brothers in Latin America and the rest of the world understand that we Cubans have a right to celebrate this day,” Regalado, who fled Cuba as a child without his parents, said outside Versailles Restaurant.
“Don’t criticize Cubans for celebrating and understand what this signifies. We are not celebrating the death of a human being. We are celebrating the death of a dictator who did much damage to the people of Cuba.”
Castro’s death was not a joyful moment, however, for Ana Lazara Rodriguez, who served 19 years as a political prisoner in various jails for aiding a counterrevolutionary group.
When she was released in 1980, Rodriguez was one of the last three female plantadas — those who refused the indoctrination of the government — to leave prison.
In 1995 the story of her imprisonment, written with Miami Herald reporter Glenn Garvin, “Diary of a Survivor: Nineteen Years in a Cuban Women’s Prison,” was published by St. Martin’s Press. She now lives in Miami
“This will not change anything. In Cuba, as it has proven in other Communist countries, the only form of maintaining power is to subjugate the people and that will continue,” she said. “Too many in government are still willing to do that. They will do anything to hold on to power.
“The only thing Castro succeeded in was to convert the Cuban people into a society interested in self-survival, not the betterment of the country. Everyone is out for themselves. Everything else he destroyed. He destroyed families, he destroyed the economy. He made Cuba, a rich country, into a third world country.”
el Nuevo Herald staff writer Sonia Osorio and Miami Herald staff writer Luisa Yanez contributed to this report.
