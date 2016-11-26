Latin American leaders lead tributes to Castro

Rafael Correa, president of Ecuador, tweeted: “He was a big one. Fidel dead. Long live Cuba! Long Live Latin America!”
Enrique Peña Nieto, president of Mexico, tweeted: “I lament the death of Fidel Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution and the emblematic reference of the 20th century ... Fidel Castro was a friend of Mexico, a promoter of a bilateral relationship based in respect, dialogue, and solidarity.”
Nicolás Maduro, the Venezuelan president, wrote, “To all the revolutionaries of the world, we have to continue with his legacy and his flag of independence, of socialism, of homeland.”
Maduro continued, saying: “He made history together with the peoples of the world to signal a way of dignity... Great history with the principles of Bolivar and Martí,” and “Fidel and Chávez constructed el ALBA [the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America], PetroCaribe and left the path of liberation of our peoples...the history absolved.”
Maduro said that “I just talked with President Raúl Castro to send the solidarity and love to the people of Cuba before the passing of Commander Fidel Castro.”
Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, tweeted: “I extend my deepest condolences to the Government & people of Cuba on the sad demise of Fidel Castro. May his soul rest in peace. We stand in support with the Cuban Government and people in this tragic hour. Fidel Castro was one of the most iconic personalities of the 20th century. India mourns the loss of a great friend.”
Rashtrapati Bhavan, the president of India, tweeted: “Heartfelt condolences on sad demise of Cuba’s revolutionary leader, former President & friend of India, Fidel Castro.”
Imran Khan, a prominent Pakistani politician and former athlete, tweeted: “1. Today the world lost an iconic revolutionary leader Fidel Castro who liberated his nation from all vestiges of imperialism. 2. Castro reasserted the Cuban nation’s dignity & self worth that withstood US aggression & became a global ldr for anti colonial struggles... 3. We in Pakistan will always remember with gratitude Cuba's support on the ground in the aftermath of the 2005 earthquake.”
In the United Kingdom, The Telegraph newspaper reported that former Labour Cabinet minister and anti-apartheid leader Peter Hain, now Lord Hain, said: “Although responsible for indefensible human rights and free speech abuses, Castro created a society of unparalleled access to free health, education and equal opportunity despite an economically throttling USA siege.
“His troops inflicted the first defeat on South Africa's troops in Angola in 1988, a vital turning point in the struggle against apartheid.”
