Photo gallery: Reaction in Cuba to Fidel Castro's death | Sat., Nov. 26, 2016

People gather at an office of the Popular Assembly decorated with a picture of Cuban leader Fidel Castro after the announcement of his death on national TV by his brother Raul in Havana, Cuba, early Sat. Nov. 26, 2016. Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 U.S. presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.
Ramon Espinosa
AP
People gather at an office of the Popular Assembly decorated with a picture of Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, early Saturday November 26, 2016. Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 U.S. presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.
Ramos Espinosa
AP
People gather at an office of the Popular Assembly decorated with a picture of Cuban leader Fidel Castro after the announcement of his death on national TV by his brother Raul in Havana, Cuba, early Sat. Nov. 26, 2016. Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 U.S. presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.
Ramon Espinosa
AP
People gather at as usual at the Malecon after President Raul Castro announced the death of his brother Fidel on national TV in Havana, Cuba, early Sat. Nov. 26, 2016. Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 U.S. presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.
Ramon Espinosa
AP
People walks along the streets after the death of Cuban leader Fide Catsro was announced in national TV by his brother President Raul Castro in Havana, Cuba, early Sat. Nov. 26, 2016. Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 U.S. presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.
Ramon Espinosa
AP
People gather along the Malecon seawall, as is customary on weekend nights, after President Raul Castro announced the death of his brother Fidel on national TV in Havana, Cuba, early Sat. Nov. 26, 2016. Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 U.S. presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.
Ramon Espinosa
AP
Street food vendors walk along the Malecon seawall after the news of the death of Fidel Castro, announced by his brother President Raul Castro on national television in Havana, Cuba, early Sat. Nov. 26, 2016. Fidel Castro died at age 90.
Ramon Espinosa
AP
Youth who had been hanging out at the Malecon sea wall and others who were at night clubs, walk home after hearing of the death of Fidel Castro, announced by his brother President Raul Castro on national TV in Havana, Cuba, early Sat. Nov. 26, 2016. Castro has died at age 90. President Raul Castro said on state television that his older brother died late Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
Ramon Espinosa
AP
Tourists hang out along the the Malecon seawall, as is customary on weekend nights, as a youth plays guitar, after President Raul Castro announced the death of his brother Fidel on national TV in Havana, Cuba, early Sat. Nov. 26, 2016. Fidel Castro has died at age 90.
Ramon Espinosa
AP
Police reroute traffic away from Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, early Sat. Nov. 26, 2016. Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 U.S. presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.
Desmond Boylan
AP
Police reroute traffic away from Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, early Sat. Nov. 26, 2016. Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 U.S. presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.
Desmond Boylan
AP
People stand in the street after nightclubs were closed down by authorities in Havana, Cuba, early Sat. Nov. 26, 2016. Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 U.S. presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.
Desmond Boylan
AP
People stand in the street after nightclubs were closed by authorities following the announcement of Fidel Castro's death in Havana, Cuba, early Sat. Nov. 26, 2016. President Raul Castro said on state television that his older brother died late Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
Desmond Boylan
AP
People stand in the street after nightclubs were closed by authorities following the announcement of Fidel Castro's death in Havana, Cuba, early Sat. Nov. 26, 2016. President Raul Castro said on state television that his older brother died late Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
Desmond Boylan
AP
A sign that reads "Long live Fidel" stands on a government building, seen from the Malecon seawall in Havana, Cuba, early Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Fidel Castro has died at age 90. President Raul Castro said on state television that his older brother died late Fri., Nov. 25, 2016.
Ramon Espinosa
AP
An image of Fidel Castro hangs outside a government building in Havana, Cuba, early Sat., Nov. 26, 2016. Castro has died at age 90. President Raul Castro said on state television that his older brother died late Fri., Nov. 25, 2016.
Ramon Espinosa
AP
A banner filled with images of Fidel Castro hangs on a government building in Havana, Cuba, Sat., Nov. 26, 2016. Castro has died at age 90. President Raul Castro said on state television that his older brother died late Fri., Nov. 25, 2016.
Ramon Espinosa
AP