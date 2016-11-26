Photo gallery: Miami reacts to the death of Fidel Castro | Sat., Nov. 26, 2016

Miamians celebrate the death of Cuba's Fidel Castro in front of Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Cuban community in Miami celebrating the announcement that Fidel Castro died in front La Carreta Restaurant at 8650 Bird Rd on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016 in Miami.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Cuban community in Miami celebrating the announcement that Fidel Castro died in front La Carreta Restaurant at 8650 Bird Rd on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016 in Miami.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Cuban community in Miami celebrating the announcement that Fidel Castro died in front La Carreta Restaurant at 8650 Bird Rd on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016 in Miami.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Cuban community in Miami celebrating the announcement that Fidel Castro died in front La Carreta Restaurant at 8650 Bird Rd on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016 in Miami.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Cuban community in Miami celebrating the announcement that Fidel Castro died in front La Carreta Restaurant at 8650 Bird Rd on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016 in Miami.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Cuban community in Miami celebrating the announcement that Fidel Castro died in front La Carreta Restaurant at 8650 Bird Rd on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016 in Miami.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Cuban community in Miami celebrating the announcement that Fidel Castro died in front La Carreta Restaurant at 8650 Bird Rd on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016 in Miami.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Cuban community in Miami celebrating the announcement that Fidel Castro died in front La Carreta Restaurant at 8650 Bird Rd on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016 in Miami.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Cubans celebrate the news of Fidel Castro's passing in front of La Carreta Restaurant on Bird Road in Miami in the early hours of Sat., Nov. 26, 2016. Fidel died on Fri., Nov. 25 around 10:29 p.m., yet the news was not announced until around Midnight.
German Guerra
El Nuevo Herald
Cubans celebrate the news of Fidel Castro's passing in front of La Carreta Restaurant on Bird Road in Miami in the early hours of Sat., Nov. 26, 2016. Fidel died on Fri., Nov. 25 around 10:29 p.m., yet the news was not announced until around Midnight.
German Guerra
El Nuevo Herald
Cubans celebrate the news of Fidel Castro's passing in front of La Carreta Restaurant on Bird Road in Miami in the early hours of Sat., Nov. 26, 2016. Fidel died on Fri., Nov. 25 around 10:29 p.m., yet the news was not announced until around Midnight.
German Guerra
El Nuevo Herald
Cubans celebrate the news of Fidel Castro's passing in front of La Carreta Restaurant on Bird Road in Miami in the early hours of Sat., Nov. 26, 2016. Fidel died on Fri., Nov. 25 around 10:29 p.m., yet the news was not announced until around Midnight.
German Guerra
El Nuevo Herald
Cubans celebrate the news of Fidel Castro's passing in front of La Carreta Restaurant on Bird Road in Miami in the early hours of Sat., Nov. 26, 2016. Fidel died on Fri., Nov. 25 around 10:29 p.m., yet the news was not announced until around Midnight.
German Guerra
El Nuevo Herald
Cubans celebrate the news of Fidel Castro's passing in front of La Carreta Restaurant on Bird Road in Miami in the early hours of Sat., Nov. 26, 2016. Fidel died on Fri., Nov. 25 around 10:29 p.m., yet the news was not announced until around Midnight.
German Guerra
El Nuevo Herald
Cubans celebrate the news of Fidel Castro's passing in front of La Carreta Restaurant on Bird Road in Miami in the early hours of Sat., Nov. 26, 2016. Fidel died on Fri., Nov. 25 around 10:29 p.m., yet the news was not announced until around Midnight.
German Guerra
El Nuevo Herald
Cubans celebrate the news of Fidel Castro's passing in front of La Carreta Restaurant on Bird Road in Miami in the early hours of Sat., Nov. 26, 2016. Fidel died on Fri., Nov. 25 around 10:29 p.m., yet the news was not announced until around Midnight.
German Guerra
El Nuevo Herald
Justin Azpiazu
Cuban community in Miami celebrating the announcement that Fidel Castro died in front La Carreta Restaurant at 8650 Bird Rd on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016 in Miami.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Cuban community takes to the streets on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016 near the 1100 block of West 49th Street in Hialeah after hearing the announcement that Fidel Castro died.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Cuban community takes to the streets on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016 near the 1100 block of West 49th Street in Hialeah after hearing the announcement that Fidel Castro died.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Cuban community takes to the streets on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016 near the 1100 block of West 49th Street in Hialeah after hearing the announcement that Fidel Castro died.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald