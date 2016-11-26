Castro lived to see renewal of diplomatic ties between U.S. and Cuba

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro? Pause

1:19 Raul Castro delivers message about the death of Fidel Castro (Spanish)

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades

1:14 Castro's Dead Celebration in 8th Street

0:21 Crowd outside Versailles chanting 'Cuba si, Castro No'.

0:37 Reaction to Fidel Castro's death from outside Versailles

1:24 Miami police offer holiday shopping safety tips

0:23 The scene outside Versailles

1:16 Southridge TE Kemore Gamble