Miami’s exile community is full of people whose paths crossed Fidel Castro’s

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro? Pause

1:33 Kaepernick, Reid only 49ers to take a knee during national anthem

1:25 Colin Kaepernick talks starting, feels 'no pressure' to sign new deal

1:35 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest

2:15 Cuban exiles celebrate Fidel Castro's death at La Carreta

1:19 Raul Castro delivers message about the death of Fidel Castro (Spanish)

1:14 Castro's Dead Celebration in 8th Street

0:37 Reaction to Fidel Castro's death from outside Versailles

0:21 Crowd outside Versailles chanting 'Cuba si, Castro No'.