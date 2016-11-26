Reaction to Fidel Castro's death from outside Versailles

A group of children were nearly struck when a police chase ended in a crash in a Pennsylvania town. After missing the children, the out-of-control police cruiser hit a minivan that was parked along the street. The police officer who was driving the cruiser was taken to a hospital as a precaution and has been treated and released. The driver of the stolen vehicle got away.
As you prepare to sit down and gobble up turkey on Thursday, take 99 seconds and discover just how colorful the Pilgrims really were, Thomas Jefferson's disdain of the holiday and what those in the International Space Station plan on eating on Thanksgiving.
Aboard the International Space Station, Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA discussed how he and his crew-mates will celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Kimbrough, who arrived on the station in October, is in the midst of a four-month mission.