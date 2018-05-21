Identifying the remains of 110 Cuban air crash victims is a round-the-clock job

Cuban authorities are working 24 hours a day to identify the remains of the 110 people who lost their lives in the fiery crash of a leased Boeing 737 that went down shortly after takeoff from the Havana airport.

Only three women survived the Friday crash of flight 0972, which plummeted from the sky and burst into flames in a field just minutes after it took off from José Martí International Airport. It was en route to Holguín in eastern Cuba. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

As of noon Monday, Cuba's Institute of Forensic Medicine reported that 36 crash victims, including the five children who had been on the flight, had been identified and their remains turned over to their families.

"The children were a priority," said Dr. Sergio Rabell, who heads the Institute of Forensic Medicine. He said they were identified within the first 12 hours.

Rabell said investigators hope to complete the process of identifying the bodies within a month.

Mairy Charchabal holds a picture of her son Daniel Terrero Charchabal, 22, who was killed in Cuba's worst aviation disaster, at the morgue where she waits for the identification of the bodies in Havana, Cuba on, Sunday. Officials say 110 people died when a charter passenger jet hired by Cuba's state-run airline, Cubana de Aviacion, crashed Friday. Desmond Boylan AP

Meanwhile, the three survivors of the crash remain in extremely critical condition at Calixto García Hospital in Havana.

A man also was pulled alive from the wreckage of the plane that Cubana de Aviación had leased from Global Air (Damojh), a Mexican company. But he died soon after arriving at the hospital.

Calixto García Director Carlos Alberto Martínez said at a Monday news conference that the women were at high risk of developing complications but said it was a good sign that they had survived for 72 hours after the crash.

The survivors are Grettel Landrovell Font, 23, of Havana; Mailen Díaz, 19, of Holguín, and Emiley Sánchez, 39, of Holguin. The women, who all suffered burns, are intubated and on ventilators, said Martínez.

In addition to a six-member Mexican crew, the dead included 99 Cubans, two passengers from the disputed territory of Western Sahara, two Argentines and a Mexican.

Rabell said some of the Mexicans' family members had arrived in Havana and submitted DNA samples that should allow positive identifications of the crew soon.

The State Department said it wasn't aware of any U.S. citizens aboard the flight. But it is possible there were Cuban residents of the United States.

Houston Astros first baseman Yulieski Gurriel, who came to the United States from Cuba in 2016, said he was aware of a Cuban family from Houston on a visit to the island who were among the victims.

"It is my intention to pay the passage for their relatives' trip to Cuba," he said on Twitter. "My heart and soul are with the families of all the victims in this difficult moment."