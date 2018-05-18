Rescue workers on the scene of the plane crash in Havana

Rescue teams work at the scene of the crash of the Cubana de Aviación plane that crashed after taking off from the José Martí airport in Havana on Friday, May 18, 2018. The plane was carrying 113 people, 104 passengers and nine crew members.
Victims Rushed From Scene of Havana Plane Crash

A Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 passengers crashed next to José Martí International Airport in Havana, Cuba, on May 18. This video shows a victim being rushed into an ambulance, with fire vehicles also at the scene.

Havana Skate Days

Havana Skate Days follows Yojany Pérez, a talented skateboarder trying to grow extreme sports in Havana, as he struggle to carve a space for himself in a changing Cuba.

Navy base video of underwater training

Mass Communication Specialists, assigned to Expeditionary Combat Camera and Seabees, assigned to Underwater Construction Team One, conduct underwater photography and divers training off the coast of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Feb. 3-24, 2