Rescue workers on the scene of the plane crash in Havana
Rescue teams work at the scene of the crash of the Cubana de Aviación plane that crashed after taking off from the José Martí airport in Havana on Friday, May 18, 2018. The plane was carrying 113 people, 104 passengers and nine crew members.
A Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 passengers crashed next to José Martí International Airport in Havana, Cuba, on May 18. This video shows a victim being rushed into an ambulance, with fire vehicles also at the scene.
In 2016, diplomats at the United States Embassy in Havana were mysteriously stricken. Was it an attack? There is no official explanation for it, but it has played a big role in America’s current political disengagement with Cuba.
Video of the Varadero resort town in Cuba is aimed at foreign visitors to the island. Recent public commentary, including from popular comedian Pánfilo has raised the issue of tourism inequality in Cuba.
Cuban nuclear scientist and Fidel Castro's eldest son, Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, spoke with South Africa's Minister of Science and Technology, Mosibudi Mangena, and addressed a symposium in Pretoria on Monday, July 21, 2015. There he discussed adv
Mass Communication Specialists, assigned to Expeditionary Combat Camera and Seabees, assigned to Underwater Construction Team One, conduct underwater photography and divers training off the coast of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Feb. 3-24, 2
Scientists at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology say they have developed promising drugs, including one that could save the limbs of diabetics, but they face hurdles getting them into the U.S. market
Dr. Pedro Camilo Rodríguez, an immune oncology researcher at Cuba's Center of Molecular Immunology, talks about a combined effort between Cuban and U.S. researchers to fight lung cancer with a vaccine.