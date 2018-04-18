How an alleged sonic attack shaped U.S. policy on Cuba

In 2016, diplomats at the United States Embassy in Havana were mysteriously stricken. Was it an attack? There is no official explanation for it, but it has played a big role in America’s current political disengagement with Cuba.
New York Times Pierre Taylor
Havana Skate Days follows Yojany Pérez, a talented skateboarder trying to grow extreme sports in Havana, as he struggle to carve a space for himself in a changing Cuba.

Mass Communication Specialists, assigned to Expeditionary Combat Camera and Seabees, assigned to Underwater Construction Team One, conduct underwater photography and divers training off the coast of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Feb. 3-24, 2

Twenty-eight miles west of Havana in Mariel, one of the biggest economic development projects in Cuba history is taking shape. Cuban officials hope to attract sustainable industries, advanced manufacturing and high-tech companies to the Mariel Spe