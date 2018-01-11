Navy base video of underwater training

Twenty-eight miles west of Havana in Mariel, one of the biggest economic development projects in Cuba history is taking shape. Cuban officials hope to attract sustainable industries, advanced manufacturing and high-tech companies to the Mariel Special Economic Development Zone. Their plans depend heavily on attracting foreign investment to the zone, which adjoins the Mariel container port. One U.S. company that wanted to locate in the zone was turned down but three other U.S. projects are in advanced negotiations.