Christmas Eve fireworks explosion hospitalizes 22 in Cuba, state-run media reports

Fireworks accident critically injures spectators in Cuba Dozens of people were burned after a fireworks accident at a traditional celebration in the Cuban central town of Remedios on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2017, according to state media. Dozens of people were burned after a fireworks accident at a traditional celebration in the Cuban central town of Remedios on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2017, according to state media. Cubavision via AP

