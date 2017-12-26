More Videos

Cuban and U.S. researchers team up to fight lung cancer 1:32

Cuban and U.S. researchers team up to fight lung cancer

Pause
Recording sheds light on Cuba sonic attacks targeting US workers 1:56

Recording sheds light on Cuba sonic attacks targeting US workers

President Trump announces toughening of Cuba policy in Miami 5:47

President Trump announces toughening of Cuba policy in Miami

Havana cleans up after Irma but other areas on the island still struggle 2:21

Havana cleans up after Irma but other areas on the island still struggle

Cast members from '¿Qué Pasa, USA?’ are upset about new stage show 2:52

Cast members from '¿Qué Pasa, USA?’ are upset about new stage show

Haiti’s child trafficking fight 2:07

Haiti’s child trafficking fight

Dolphins Kenny Stills: 'I can play better' 1:07

Dolphins Kenny Stills: "I can play better"

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:06

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots 1:08

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

  • Fireworks accident critically injures spectators in Cuba

    Dozens of people were burned after a fireworks accident at a traditional celebration in the Cuban central town of Remedios on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2017, according to state media.

Dozens of people were burned after a fireworks accident at a traditional celebration in the Cuban central town of Remedios on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2017, according to state media. Cubavision via AP
Dozens of people were burned after a fireworks accident at a traditional celebration in the Cuban central town of Remedios on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2017, according to state media. Cubavision via AP

Cuba

Christmas Eve fireworks explosion hospitalizes 22 in Cuba, state-run media reports

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

December 26, 2017 10:17 AM

A Christmas Eve festival in Cuba ended with a fireworks explosion that injured 22 people, six of them children, Cuban goverment media reported Monday.

“An unfortunate accident with fireworks occurred last night in Remedios during its traditional Parrandas of 2017,” a translation of Cubadebate’s story read.

While Reuters reported Cubadebate’s site stated 39 were injured, the site’s current story states 22 were injured and lists 22 names as being in “very serious condition, some less serious and others in extreme critical and critical state.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The children taken to Santa Clara’s Juan Luis Miranda Children’s Hospital, several in “serious, very serious or critical” condition were: Lázaro José Bruzaín Díaz, Daniel Alejandro Blanco Ruiz, Alejandro Esquerri Gutierrez, Guillermo Enríque del Río Ruíz, Michel Enrique del Río Pérez and William Damián Guerra Salazar.

Adults taken to Santa Clara’s Arnaldo Milián Castro Provincial Hospital included Luis Manuel Sáez Morales and Humberto José Rodríguez García, who “arrived in a very delicate state,” Cubadebate reported.

The other adults hospitalized in Santa Clara, according to Cubadebate: Arnaldo Milián; Julio del Río Díaz, Adrián del Río Ruíz, Carlos Alberto Díaz Ochoa, Ariel Muñoz Rojas, Edel Daniel Vázquez Soriano, Jorge Andrés Ariosa Oliva, Lázaro Angel Méndez González, César Rivero del Sol, Danis Blanco Acosta, Suniél Sánchez Borges, Ariel Roberto Ruiz Lorenzo, Luis Alberto Montes de la Cruz, Joel Enrique Yút Rodríguez and Yasmani Monteagudo Alfonso.

Ministry of Interior specialists will investigate the cause of the accident.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cuban and U.S. researchers team up to fight lung cancer 1:32

Cuban and U.S. researchers team up to fight lung cancer

Pause
Recording sheds light on Cuba sonic attacks targeting US workers 1:56

Recording sheds light on Cuba sonic attacks targeting US workers

President Trump announces toughening of Cuba policy in Miami 5:47

President Trump announces toughening of Cuba policy in Miami

Havana cleans up after Irma but other areas on the island still struggle 2:21

Havana cleans up after Irma but other areas on the island still struggle

Cast members from '¿Qué Pasa, USA?’ are upset about new stage show 2:52

Cast members from '¿Qué Pasa, USA?’ are upset about new stage show

Haiti’s child trafficking fight 2:07

Haiti’s child trafficking fight

Dolphins Kenny Stills: 'I can play better' 1:07

Dolphins Kenny Stills: "I can play better"

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:06

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots 1:08

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

  • Cuban and U.S. researchers team up to fight lung cancer

    Dr. Pedro Camilo Rodríguez, an immune oncology researcher at Cuba's Center of Molecular Immunology, talks about a combined effort between Cuban and U.S. researchers to fight lung cancer with a vaccine.

Cuban and U.S. researchers team up to fight lung cancer

View More Video

Cuba on Twitter

Herald Books

Fidel Castro Life and Death of a Dictator