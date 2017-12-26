Christmas Eve fireworks explosion hospitalizes 22 in Cuba, state-run media reports

A Christmas Eve festival in Cuba ended with a fireworks explosion that injured 22 people, six of them children, Cuban goverment media reported Monday.
“An unfortunate accident with fireworks occurred last night in Remedios during its traditional Parrandas of 2017,” a translation of Cubadebate’s story read.
While Reuters reported Cubadebate’s site stated 39 were injured, the site’s current story states 22 were injured and lists 22 names as being in “very serious condition, some less serious and others in extreme critical and critical state.”
The children taken to Santa Clara’s Juan Luis Miranda Children’s Hospital, several in “serious, very serious or critical” condition were: Lázaro José Bruzaín Díaz, Daniel Alejandro Blanco Ruiz, Alejandro Esquerri Gutierrez, Guillermo Enríque del Río Ruíz, Michel Enrique del Río Pérez and William Damián Guerra Salazar.
Adults taken to Santa Clara’s Arnaldo Milián Castro Provincial Hospital included Luis Manuel Sáez Morales and Humberto José Rodríguez García, who “arrived in a very delicate state,” Cubadebate reported.
The other adults hospitalized in Santa Clara, according to Cubadebate: Arnaldo Milián; Julio del Río Díaz, Adrián del Río Ruíz, Carlos Alberto Díaz Ochoa, Ariel Muñoz Rojas, Edel Daniel Vázquez Soriano, Jorge Andrés Ariosa Oliva, Lázaro Angel Méndez González, César Rivero del Sol, Danis Blanco Acosta, Suniél Sánchez Borges, Ariel Roberto Ruiz Lorenzo, Luis Alberto Montes de la Cruz, Joel Enrique Yút Rodríguez and Yasmani Monteagudo Alfonso.
Ministry of Interior specialists will investigate the cause of the accident.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
