Youngest Castro sibling dies in Cuba

The youngest sister of Fidel and Raúl Castro, Agustina del Carmen Castro Ruz, died Sunday morning in Havana at age 78, a family member confirmed.
“...She was very sick, very deteriorated,” Juanita Castro, sister of Agustina and Raúl and who lives in Miami, told el Nuevo Herald by phone.
Juanita Castro said that Agustina had suffered a spontaneous hip fracture. After the operation, the wound “became infected and everything got worse.”
Agustina never served in the Cuban government and kept a low profile. Older brother Fidel died in November at the age of 90.
Read more in Spanish in el Nuevo Herald.
Follow Nora Gámez Torres on Twitter: @ngameztorres
Comments