Fidel Castro becomes a piece of dead art

An artistic cadaver of late Cuban ruler Fidel Castro, donning military fatigues and with his head propped on a white pillow, has become one of the main attractions of Art Basel Hong Kong.
Although the fair is not yet open to the public, collectors from all over the world are busy taking selfies with the art piece showcasing the Western Hemisphere’s longest-serving dictator, various news wire services reported.
Shen Shaomin, an Australian Chinese artist, is responsible for the exhibit, which includes Castro and four other communist legends: Mao Zedong, Vladimir Lenin, Kim Jong-il, Ho Chi Minh.
Save for Castro, the other four late strongmen are encased in glass coffins.
Art Basel Hong Kong, which opens to the public Thursday, leads the contemporary art market in Asia and has become one of the largest events in the art world.
This year’s edition features works from 242 galleries in 34 countries and is expected to attract some 70,000 visitors.
“This year continues to be strong for us,” the event’s director, Adeline Ooi, told reporters on Tuesday. “We have had a great reception from collectors and we expect to be completely filled.”
