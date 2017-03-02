Fidel Castro’s daughter to discuss her life on the island and in exile

Alina Fernández, daughter of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, will make an appearance in the Keys next week for a book presentation on her life.
Fernández, who fled the island in 1993 and joined the millions of Cubans in exile, will share what it was like to grow up as the secret daughter of a leader who ruled with an iron fist. As part of the Cuban elite, Fernández will discuss the political arena on the island during the 1960s and 70s and share personal anecdotes and little-known snippets of Cuban society and the world surrounding her father.
The presentation of Castro’s Daughter: An Exile’s Memoir of Cuba will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, at the Keys History & Discovery Center in Islamorada.
Cost for non-Discovery Center members is $25 and includes admission to the book presentation and museum exhibit as well as light appetizers. A cash bar will be available. Reservations are recommended and can be made at 305-922-2237 or info@keysdiscovery.com.
The Discovery Center is located at the Islander Resort, mile marker 82. For more information, visit www.keysdiscovery.com.
