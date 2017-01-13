Relatives anxiously to see if Cuban loved ones make it into U.S.

They were just a little too late. Cuban roofer Dennis Pupo Cruz leaned over the railing and called his sister in Miami to tell her he was stuck on the Mexican-side of the bridge above the Rio Grande River, inches from the U.S. border. Border Patrol agents stopped him or any of the other Cubans from entering into the United States.
Cuban migrant José Antonio Batista Silva, breaks down after arriving in Laredo, Texas. Authorities told him he was among the last to get in after President Barack Obama put an end to wet-foot, dry-foot policy.
On Aug. 11, 2016, Donald Trump gave his thoughts on the 'wet foot, dry foot' Cuban immigration policy as part of a wide-ranging interview with Miami Herald reporter Patricia Mazzei focused on South Florida issues.