Relatives anxiously to see if Cuban loved ones make it into U.S.

Cuban Juan Faustian Borrego, reunited with his father, Pablo Borrego, at MIA on Friday after being detained for 31 hours. (Spanish)
Pedro Portal The Miami Herald

Cuba

Cubans stuck on bridge to U.S. after 'wet foot, dry foot' policy ends

They were just a little too late. Cuban roofer Dennis Pupo Cruz leaned over the railing and called his sister in Miami to tell her he was stuck on the Mexican-side of the bridge above the Rio Grande River, inches from the U.S. border. Border Patrol agents stopped him or any of the other Cubans from entering into the United States.

Cuba

"I'm the last one"

Cuban migrant José Antonio Batista Silva, breaks down after arriving in Laredo, Texas. Authorities told him he was among the last to get in after President Barack Obama put an end to wet-foot, dry-foot policy.

Cuba

Sipping rum in Santiago de Cuba

Since the United States eased restrictions on bringing back alcohol from the island for personal consumption, the Cuban rum industry is booming with bottles going for as much as a $1,000.

Nation & World Videos