Familes wait anxiously

Anxious relatives spent hours at Miami International Airport waiting to see if Cuban relatives would be allowed in following an end to wet foot, dry foot policy.
Pedro Portal The Miami Herald

Cuba

"I'm the last one"

Cuban migrant José Antonio Batista Silva, breaks down after arriving in Laredo, Texas. Authorities told him he was among the last to get in after President Barack Obama put an end to wet-foot, dry-foot policy.

Cuba

Sipping rum in Santiago de Cuba

Since the United States eased restrictions on bringing back alcohol from the island for personal consumption, the Cuban rum industry is booming with bottles going for as much as a $1,000.

Fidel Castro

Cuba bids farewell to Fidel Castro

Fidel Castro's ashes were driven two miles through Santiago, Cuba on Sunday morning to Santa Ifigenia cemetery, where he was laid to rest. Raul Castro laid his brother's remains in a stone tomb marked with one word: "Fidel." Thousands of Cubans lined the streets to get a glimpse of the leader before the small burial service. His remains were laid to rest after nine days of mourning.

Nation & World Videos