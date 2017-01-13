Just feet from U.S. border, Cubans ponder the end of their dream

Fidel Castro's ashes were driven two miles through Santiago, Cuba on Sunday morning to Santa Ifigenia cemetery, where he was laid to rest. Raul Castro laid his brother's remains in a stone tomb marked with one word: "Fidel." Thousands of Cubans lined the streets to get a glimpse of the leader before the small burial service. His remains were laid to rest after nine days of mourning.
A federal judge sentenced a Cuban migrant to a year and a day in prison, in connection to a disorderly landing off the South Florida coast which involved a machete, knives, and the use of Taser guns and bean bag rounds.