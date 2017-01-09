Lighthouse Cuban rafters in legal limbo after six months at Guantánamo Navy base

1:14 Cuba bids farewell to Fidel Castro Pause

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades

3:41 Trump stumps to Bay of Pigs vets in Little Havana

5:35 Crash leaves bus on edge of drop off in Cuba

0:39 REEF team finds, captures invasive Pacific rabbitfish

0:59 Ajayi's thoughts on Dolphins season after loss against Steelers in Wild Card game

1:57 Line to check bags at Fort Lauderdale airport stretches outside

1:31 Deadly attack as truck rams into soldiers in Jerusalem (Graphic Content)

0:55 Stephen Ross talks about loss against Steelers in Wild Card game