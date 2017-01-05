U.S. trade with Cuba figures don’t add up

3:41 Trump stumps to Bay of Pigs vets in Little Havana Pause

1:14 Cuba bids farewell to Fidel Castro

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades

1:24 Raul Castro delivers message about the death of Fidel Castro

1:19 Passengers board Adonia before setting sail for Cuba

1:16 Former IBMers hope to sell tractors to Cuban farmers

2:21 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase shares Ryan Tannehill's playoff status

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre