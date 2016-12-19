Sipping rum in Santiago de Cuba

A federal judge sentenced a Cuban migrant to a year and a day in prison, in connection to a disorderly landing off the South Florida coast which involved a machete, knives, and the use of Taser guns and bean bag rounds.
Cuban artist Danilo Maldonado, known as "El Sexto," was picked up by authorities on Saturday after he posted a video of himself mocking Fidel Castro's death. He is being held at a police station in Guanabacoa, a municipality of Havana. Relatives said he has not been charged and that Cuban authorities are trying to silence the voice of dissidents during the nine days of mourning ordered by the government.
Thousands of Cubans visited a memorial to Fidel Castro in Havana's Plaza of the Revolution on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, as the nation plunged into a week of services bidding farewell to the man who ruled the country for nearly half a century.