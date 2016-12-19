Sipping rum in Santiago de Cuba

Since the United States eased restrictions on bringing back alcohol from the island for personal consumption, the Cuban rum industry is booming with bottles going for as much as a $1,000.
Cuban artist Danilo "El Sexto" Maldonado mocks Fidel Castro's death (Spanish)

Cuban artist Danilo Maldonado, known as "El Sexto," was picked up by authorities on Saturday after he posted a video of himself mocking Fidel Castro's death. He is being held at a police station in Guanabacoa, a municipality of Havana. Relatives said he has not been charged and that Cuban authorities are trying to silence the voice of dissidents during the nine days of mourning ordered by the government.

