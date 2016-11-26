How will history remember Fidel Castro?

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, JetBlue became the first U.S. airline to initiate commercial flights with Cuba, kicking off with a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Santa Clara, Cuba in more than 50 years.
Former U.S. Secretary of Commerce under President George W. Bush, Carlos Gutierrez, discusses his change of heart on the Cuban embargo. With the Obama administration's decision to normalize relations with Cuba, Gutierrez believes it is time to end the embargo and offer Cubans and Cuban-Americans a new future for the island.
Subsistence fishermen at the Cojimar port outside of Havana, Cuba, say they have seen a serious decline in marine populations. They blame overfishing by foreign ships, pollution and warming waters, and call on the United States and Cuba to ramp up their collaboration restore balance in the 90 miles of sea separating the former adversaries.
El Nuevo Herald identified at least 25 companies registered in the Bahamas, Panama and the British Virgin Islands linked to Cuba appearing in the records of the Mossack Fonseca , the law firm at the center of the Panama Papers .