Benny More signature cocktail in Cienfuegos, Cuba (Spanish)

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, JetBlue became the first U.S. airline to initiate commercial flights with Cuba, kicking off with a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Santa Clara, Cuba in more than 50 years.
Subsistence fishermen at the Cojimar port outside of Havana, Cuba, say they have seen a serious decline in marine populations. They blame overfishing by foreign ships, pollution and warming waters, and call on the United States and Cuba to ramp up their collaboration restore balance in the 90 miles of sea separating the former adversaries.
El Nuevo Herald identified at least 25 companies registered in the Bahamas, Panama and the British Virgin Islands linked to Cuba appearing in the records of the Mossack Fonseca , the law firm at the center of the Panama Papers .
José Osvaldo Hunter Hernández is a talented young violinist at Almadeo Roldán, a prestigious music conservatory in Havana, but he does not have his own instrument. Cuba's Violin, a short documentary by Maya Albanese and Antoine Goldet, follows the journey of an instrument from New York City to Havana.