Cuban youth live for today because tomorrow is too uncertain

Laura is studying medicine but is not convinced she’ll be able to practice in Cuba after she graduates. Marco is getting ready for his university studies but dreams of starting his own business. And Beatriz, a student at the National School of Arts, loves music but feels a distance with Cuban music.
The three, like many young Cubans, face an existential uncertainty that makes them wonder about their future time and time again.
“I see my future in Cuba as very cloudy. I can’t focus on what I want to do. The only thing I can do is to set a goal, and when I reach it, wait to see what happens,” said Laura.
