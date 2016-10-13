Cuban journalists arrested for reporting on Hurricane Matthew

At least six Cuban independent journalists were arrested in the municipality of Baracoa, in the easternmost province of Guantánamo, while they were covering the effects of Hurricane Matthew in the area.
According to several reports, journalists Elaine Díaz, founder of Cuban news site Periodismo de Barrio, and colleagues Mónica Baró, Julio Batista Rodríguez, Tomás E. Pérez and Geysi Guía were detained for reporting without a permit, although they had tried unsuccessfully tried to get permission from the government. They were released Wednesday and heading to Havana, they posted on social media.
The journalists, all of whom reside in Havana, have previously worked for official state-owned media and for independents news sites on the island.
