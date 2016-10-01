Two Miami men charged with organizing deadly 2008 voyage from Cuba

In June 2008, an overloaded boat with Cuban migrants capsized and two people lost their lives — an 11-year-old boy and a young woman.
The official Cuban version of the event was that migrant smugglers deliberately sank the migrant boat to distract attention of Cuban border guards who were chasing the smugglers. But dissident sources said at the time that the migrant boat had been deliberately rammed by a Cuban government vessel.
The smugglers ultimately escaped to the United States in a fast boat. Now, eight years later, two Miami Cubans — José Rafael Mena Núñez and Yosvany Pérez Roche — have been arrested and charged with organizing the fateful 2008 voyage.
