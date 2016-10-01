Couple convicted on marriage fraud charges involving Cuban migrants

A U.S. District Judge in Miami has sentenced two South Florida Cubans to four years in prison each for their involvement in a ring that organized fraudulent marriages between Cubans and undocumented immigrants so they could stay in the country legally.
On Monday, U.S. District Judge Joan A. Lenard sentenced Odalys Marrero, 51, and Rolando Mulet, 62, to 48 months or four years in the federal penitentiary after a federal jury found them guilty of conspiring to arrange the fraudulent marriages.
Spouses of Cuban immigrants can obtain permanent residence in the United States under the same Cuban Adjustment Act that provides residence to Cuban migrants.
Read more at InCubaToday.
Comments