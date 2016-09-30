Cuba

September 30, 2016 12:57 PM

Cuba approves U.S. air marshals on commercial flights

Nora Gámez Torres

Cuba will allow U.S. air marshals on regularly scheduled commercial flights between the two countries, island authorities announced Friday.

Josefina Vidal, director of the Cuban Foreign Ministry's department for the United States, posted on her Twitter account that an “arrangement on the deployment of Air Marshalls on board airlines was amended to make it applicable to scheduled flights.”

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confirmed the agreement in a statement to el Nuevo Herald Friday.

