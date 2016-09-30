Cuba’s top negotiator will host Twitter Q&A on U.S.-Cuba relations

Josefina Vidal, Cuba's chief negotiator in the rapprochement with the United States, will host a Q&A session on Twitter Friday afternoon.
Vidal is in Washington for a meeting on cybersecurity and the security of the flow of people and goods between the two countries, which was held Wednesday, and for the Bilateral Commission, a mechanism to discuss issues of mutual concern that was set up after the United States and Cuba renewed diplomatic relations in 2015. The commission, which also meets Friday, will discuss steps that may be undertaken to improve the U.S.-Cuba relationship during the remainder of 2016.
Vidal, who heads the U.S. Department at Cuba’s Foreign Ministry, will lead the Cuban delegation at the Bilateral Commission meeting, and the U.S. delegation will be headed by acting Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Mari Carmen Aponte, and Jonathan Finer, director of policy planning at the State Department.
Cuba will be making the point that although there have been a few economic and trade advances since rapprochement, with the blockade, the Cuban term for the embargo, still in place, they are “limited and insufficient,” according to Gustavo Machín, the deputy director of the U.S. Department.
Vidal will be taking questions on Twitter from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Those who want to take part in the Twitter Q&A should send questions to #AskCubaUS.
Vidal’s Twitter handle is @JosefinaVidalF. For the record, she follows 425 people and institutions and has 3,848 followers.
