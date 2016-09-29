Charters vs. scheduled air service to Cuba: How will it shake out?

Among the passengers on American Airlines’ first regularly scheduled flight to Cuba was a top executive of one of the Cuban charter companies that have begun to feel the heat now that regularly scheduled flights to the island have resumed after a gap of 55 years.
Although American Airlines’ 56 weekly flights to Cuba represent major competition to the charter companies that have been the mainstay of travel between the United States and Cuba for decades, Michael Zuccato was flying that first AA flight from Miami to Cienfuegos on Sept. 7 because the company he co-founded, Cuba Travel Services, was in the process of reinventing itself.
CTS has become an AA vendor, helping American passengers with the Cuba visa process. Leveraging the California-based company’s long experience in Cuba, CTS also set up AA-sponsored tours for travel agents who wanted to become familiar with the five Cuban markets that American has already begun to serve.
