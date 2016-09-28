Cuba

September 28, 2016 8:47 AM

New site aims to serve as a guide for baffling car sales in Cuba

Abel Fernández

Trying to buy a car in Cuba can be as vexing as finding your way through a maze at night.

So a young Havana entrepreneur has decided to put some order to car sales in his homeland with a new site that allows users to browse for specific models, brands and years either on a computer or a smartphone.

Cubans willing to sell their cars can place an ad in AutoCubana.com. Launched last week, it is the first free classifieds website exclusively for the sale of cars on the island.

And although the astronomical prices of the cars listed on the site — up to 95,000 CUC (about $ 95,000) for a 2014 Audi — seems outrageous in a country where the official average median salary is about $25 a month, it’s creator is betting on a sector of the population he says has strong purchasing power.

