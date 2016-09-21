Cuba

September 21, 2016 11:45 AM

Exile activists threaten to take action against American Airlines

Mario J. Pentón

The president of the Democracy Movement, Ramón Saúl Sánchez, says his organization will “take action” against American Airlines’ “apartheid policies” toward its Cuban-American employees if said policies are not changed within 24 hours.

“The Democracy Movement rejects AA’s apartheid by virtue of nationality to Cuban workers that the regime does not allow in Cuba as it allows Americans and people from other nationalities with American citizenship,” Sánchez said Tuesday in Miami.

Cuba

